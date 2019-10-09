|
|
Charles Daniel Bowman, II
Highland Heights - Charles D. "Dan" Bowman II of Highland Heights, passed away on October 8, 2019 at the age of 67, after fighting a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Diana, beloved children-Adam (Jennie) Bowman, Charles Bowman III, and Ashley (Jon) Krantz, stepsons- Dennis Brown and Tim Brown, eight grandchildren- Johnny, Kaitlyn, Dustin, Aiden, Nic, Ian, Maggie and Ryan, great grandson Henry, brothers and sisters-Steve Bowman, Jack Bowman, Connie Means, Mary Ann Wade, Chris Schappert, and Debbie Reeves, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Mae and Charles, sisters Anna Mae Bowman and Bennette Coffey, and son John Bowman. Dan was a U.S. Army Veteran, and was employed as a steel worker in Newport, Kentucky for forty years before retiring in 2013. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, traveling, and most of all spending time with his family, friends and dogs. In keeping with Dan's wishes to spare his loved ones from stress and sorrow, no services will be held, and his ashes will be buried at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell alongside his beloved son, John. A Remembrance Event will be held to honor his life, and details will be announced soon. Dan may also be honored by making a donation in his name to a , and by remembering him as a loving and generous man who enjoyed making people laugh, and who was always willing to help. Dan will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17, 2019