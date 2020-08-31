Dr. Charles David Eversole
Port St. Lucie, FL - Dr. Charles David Eversole died on August, 27th 2020 at his home in Port St. Lucie, Florida following a long illness.
He was born in Richmond, Kentucky in 1935 to Martha and Lester Eversole. It was in Richmond that David spent most of his youth and received his early education.
In 1956 he was graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with highest honors and was elected to Who's Who in America Colleges and Universities.
Dr. Eversole began his medical education at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He was graduated in 1960 as class valedictorian and invited into Alpha Omega Alpha and Phi Kappa Phi honor fraternities, among others.
From July 1960 - July 1961, Dr. Eversole completed a rotating internship at Parkland Memorial Hospital, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas.
In 1961 he began a residency in internal medicine at the University of Louisville Medical School. However, his medical training was interrupted when he was called to serve in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. One year of that service was spent in Korea where he provided medical care to both U.S. military personnel and the Korean citizens. David always remembered the time spent in Korea with great fondness.
Dr. Eversole was honorably discharged from the Army with rank of Captain. During his military service David discovered a keen interest in radiology. So in 1963, he began a residency in radiology at the University of Cincinnati which was completed in 1966. He served as Chief Resident in radiology from 1965-1966. A fellowship in radiology at Veteran's Administration Hospital in Cincinnati followed and was completed in Dec. 1967.
Dr. Eversole entered into a private practice of general radiology and nuclear medicine with Radiology Associates of Northern Kentucky in 1967. He acquired staff membership at St. Elizabeth Hospital (North and South Units) in Kenton County and St. Luke's Hospitals in Campbell and Boone Counties. This practice would last 33 years, ending with his retirement in 2000.
Shortly after retirement, David and his wife, Virginia, moved to Tampa, Florida where he began work in the radiology department of the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. This association would last ten years culminating in his final retirement in 2013. He often spoke of the affection and respect he felt for veterans he came to know.
Dr. Eversole was certified by the American Board of Radiology, the American Board of Nuclear Medicine and the American Board of Nuclear Radiology.
He held numerous offices including President of the Greater Cincinnati Radiologic Society (1978) and President of Radiology Associates (1984-1988).
Dr. Eversole authored professional publications dealing with hypothyroidism and hand radiography. He had special interest in radioactive iodine treatment of hyperthyroidism. He treated approximately 750 patients in his career.
David loved his work in radiology, but he had other interests as well. He was a fierce sports fan and a passionate dog lover. His rapport with dogs, large and small, was simply magical.
David was a man of deep and quiet faith. He was a member of Christ Church Cathedral in Cincinnati, Ohio and later enjoyed membership at St. John's Episcopal Church in Tampa, Florida.
David was a devoted and loving family man. He cherished his wife, daughters and grandchildren, and they adored him. He will always be remembered for the beautiful life he lived - a life of integrity, selflessness, perseverance, and love. He was a gentle soul with a kind heart. He will be missed beyond measure.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Lester Eversole, and his nephew, David Kent Richards.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia of 54 years and his daughters, Dr. Amy Eversole of Stuart, Fl. and Beth Eversole Noorthoek (Dr. Daniel Noorthoek) of Boca Raton, Fl. His grandchildren include Katherine Parr and Lillian Parr (15) and Luke Parr and Madeline Parr (12) also of Stuart, Fl. Also surviving David, his sister, Judith Eversole Richards (Kent) and nephew, Jeffrey Scott Richards of Frankfort, Kentucky.
Funeral Arrangements are with Forest Hills Funeral Home in Palm City, Florida and will be held on Thursday, September 3rd from 11am-12pm with a private funeral for the family to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Dr. Charles David Eversole's name to the Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves, Fl. They can be reached at 561-791-6465 or at bdrr.org