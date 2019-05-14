Services
DeMossville - Charles "Chuck" L. Deglow, 92 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Edgewood. Charles was born in Lakeside Park, Kentucky, in 1926 to the late Percy J. Deglow and Edna Mae Holliday Deglow. He is also preceded in death by his 6 Brothers and 5 Sisters. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Eileen Allen Deglow, and his children, Charles Deglow, Jr. (Linda), Richard Deglow (Linda), Cindy Deglow Hamilton, and Scott Deglow (Tammy). He was the proud Papaw to 9 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild. He was raised in Crescent Springs, Kentucky. Charles was the owner and operator of Chuck's Market located at 604 Burlington Pike, Florence, Kentucky, he retired in 1986. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church where he became a deacon in 1998. Chuck will be remembered as a good man that loved his family, enjoyed fishing, hunting, and feeding birds. He simply possessed a love for life in general. Visitation will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. Memorial contributions are suggested to Unity Baptist Church, C/O Cathy Turley, 1223 Jagg Road, DeMossville, Kentucky 41033. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 14 to May 23, 2019
