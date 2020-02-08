Resources
Charles Dennis Knopf

Charles Dennis Knopf Obituary
Charles Dennis Knopf

Ft. Thomas - Charles Dennis Knopf, 69, of Ft. Thomas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He is a US Navy veteran. Dennis loved cooking, photography and music but most importantly he loved his family and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marian (nee McClure) Knopf, and his brother, Steven (Marlane Vaicius) Knopf. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife, Rosann (nee O'Brien) Knopf, his devoted children, Jennifer (John) Munafo and Kevin (Rachel) Knopf, and his loving grandchildren, Mallory and Victoria Munafo and Grace and Brady Knopf. Private Services at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center (cancer.osu.edu). Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
