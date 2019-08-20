|
|
Charles DeNolfi
Highland Heights - Charles John DeNolfi, 72, of Highland Heights, KY, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Highlandspring of Fort Thomas. Charles was born November 22, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA to his parents the late Charles and the late Christine (nee D'Angelo) DeNolfi. He was a former sub-contractor for the J Daniel Company and an accounts manager for NSG Inc. Charles is survived by his wife, Linda DeNolfi (nee Burke); children, Ashley DeNolfi and Christopher (Michelle) DeNolfi; two sisters, Gracie Monastero and Marie Pergine; three grandchildren, Christopher, Anthony and Alyssa; two grand dogs, Sophie and Leo. Memorial Visitation Thursday, August 22 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY, from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM. A Memorial Mass at Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church, Norristown, PA, will be at a later date. Interment in Saint Augustine's Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. Memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Navigators, 51 Cavalier Drive, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019