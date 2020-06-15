Charles DeWolf "Chuck" Mayer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" DeWolf Mayer

Aiken, South Carolina - Charles DeWolf Mayer (Chuck) of Aiken, South Carolina, passed away on June 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. His parents were the late Walter Michael and Mary DeWolf Mayer. Chuck was born on July 4, 1926, in Toledo, Ohio, and graduated from Withrow High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Upon graduation, Chuck enlisted in the US Army Air Force, serving in the US, France, and Germany. Following the war, he received a degree in business from The Ohio State University, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He had a forty-year career with the Boswell Oil Company, Cincinnati, Ohio, retiring in 1992 as Senior Vice President. Chuck and his wife Edie were married in 1959 and recently celebrated their sixty-first anniversary. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Mayer, son Charles Jr, and triplet granddaughters Aminia, Waverly, and Samantha. Chuck was known for his devotion to his wife and family, his sense of humor, and his kindness to all he met. He was interested in architecture and design, military history, road trips, classical music, and jazz. A private family service will be held with burial in Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved