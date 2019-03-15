|
|
Charles Donald "Don" Eberwine
Ross, OH - Passed away Tuesday March 12, 2019 at age 81. He is survived by his wife, Emily Young Eberwine; his four children, Dr. Julia (Robert Molloy) Eberwine, CAPT Scott (Melissa) Eberwine, Stephanie (Greg) Bass, and Dr. Stephen (Amy) Eberwine and 8 grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, March 17th from 2-6 pm at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH. Funeral service at 1 pm Monday, March 18th at the funeral home. Donations may be made in honor of Don to the Village and Farm Garden Club or to . www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019