Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zion United Church of Christ
Baltic, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion United Church of Christ
Baltic, OH
Ross, OH - Passed away Tuesday March 12, 2019 at age 81. He is survived by his wife, Emily Young Eberwine; his four children, Dr. Julia (Robert Molloy) Eberwine, CAPT Scott (Melissa) Eberwine, Stephanie (Greg) Bass, and Dr. Stephen (Amy) Eberwine and 8 grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, March 17th from 2-6 pm at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH. Funeral service at 1 pm Monday, March 18th at the funeral home. Donations may be made in honor of Don to the Village and Farm Garden Club or to . www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019
