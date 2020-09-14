Charles Donald "Bones" Wanstrath Sr.
Charles Donald "Bones" Wanstrath senior of West Chester died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was 89. He is preceded in death by his wife Jo Lynn Wanstrath. He was an air force veteran during the Korean War and worked over 40 hears at GE aircraft. Friend, Father, and Grandfather, He is loved and remembered by a legion of friends and family. He is survived by his children Debbie, Chuck (Christy), Chris (Erin), Clay, and special niece Dana (Gary). Grandchildren Jordan (Jordan), Desi (James), Nic, Shea, Charlie, and Frankie. Great grandchildren Ethan, Hannah, Noah, Austin, Win, Wyatt, Ollie, Willie Mac, and Peyton. A memorial service will be held on from 1-3 on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt 42) West Chester, OH 45069. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of Cincinnati
. Condolences can be made at hodappfuneralhome.com