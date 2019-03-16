|
|
Charles Douglas Buckler, Jr.
Thomas - Charles Douglas Buckler, Jr.
45 of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky passed away March 13, 2019. He was born to the late Charles and Flotillie Buckler. Charles was the owner operator of Buckler Construction Services. He was a 27 year member of the Electrical Union, Local 212. Charles graduated from Bellevue High School where he is in the Athletic Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Michelle Buckler. Charles is also survived by his children Kayla (Bradley) Rymarquis, Kelsie (Steven) Hughes, Kameryn Buckler, Charles Buckler III and Douglas Buckler; grandchildren Tillie and Sophie Rymarquis; siblings Mary (Victor) Reenan, Becky (Tom) Brewer, Connie Burns and Rick (Kathy) Buckler; sister in law Casandra (Patrick) Egan; brother in law Thomas (Tawnya) Hicks, Jr.; many extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 12pm until time of Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019