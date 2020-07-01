Charles E. Boggs
Charles Eldon Boggs, beloved husband of Betty J. Boggs (nee Halcomb) of 60 years. Loving father of Tammy (Jeff) McCalla. Cherished grandfather of Kortney (Rob) Redelman, Kyle (Jen) McCalla, and Tyler McCalla. Treasured great-grandfather of Dalton, Ethan, and Maggie. Dear brother of Helen Fields, Shirley Bowling, Margie Shelley, Linda Neal, and the late Jean Walters. Employee of GE for 32 years. Passed away Wednesday, July 1st, 2020. Age 82. Visitation Mon. July 6th from 5PM-7PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Funeral Service Tue. July 7th at 10AM also at the funeral home. Social distancing and facemasks required by family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund (11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852). MRFH.com