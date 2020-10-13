Charles Evans

1/1
Covington - Charles "Bear" Evans, 55, of Covington, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at University Hospital. Charlie was a Sous Chef for Twin Lakes Senior Living Community in Cincinnati and loved the residents there. He was a huge Cincinnati Cyclones, Cincinnati Reds and Kentucky Wildcats fan and an avid fantasy football fan. He loved animals, especially his pets. Survivors include his loving wife of 13 years, Lori Evans of Covington; mother and father-in-law, Carol and William Graham; aunt, Anne Weghorn of Ludlow and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Constance Evans and brother, Raymond Evans. Visitation is on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Interment in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Twin Lakes Senior Living Community, 9840 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242 or Kenton County Animal Service, 1020 Mary Laidley Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
