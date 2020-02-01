|
|
Charles F. Kunkel
Union - Charles F. Kunkel, 81, of Union passed away on Friday, January 31st. Charles was born the son of Joseph F. and Anna Marie Fahey Kunkel on February 1, 1938 in Kenton Co. Charles was a farmer his entire life in Union, he raised rabbits, chickens and guineas just to name a few, but he was an animal lover at heart. A longtime member of St. Timothy Church, Union and he had formerly worked for the Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center, Ft. Mitchell. Preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty (the late Ted) Kleier. Survivors include his sisters, Dolores A. (the late Ned) Kleier, Aileen (Jerry) Sherman and Margie (the late Richard) Gregory; brothers, Joseph J. (Mary Ruth) Kunkel and Louis W. (Ann) Kunkel and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Thursday, February 6th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER. Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Timothy Church, Union. Interment will be in Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. Memorials are suggested to your choice of: Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center, 71 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or to St. Timothy Church, 10272 U.S. 42, Union, KY 41091. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020