Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 431-1718
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Kunkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. Kunkel

Add a Memory
Charles F. Kunkel Obituary
Charles F. Kunkel

Union - Charles F. Kunkel, 81, of Union passed away on Friday, January 31st. Charles was born the son of Joseph F. and Anna Marie Fahey Kunkel on February 1, 1938 in Kenton Co. Charles was a farmer his entire life in Union, he raised rabbits, chickens and guineas just to name a few, but he was an animal lover at heart. A longtime member of St. Timothy Church, Union and he had formerly worked for the Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center, Ft. Mitchell. Preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty (the late Ted) Kleier. Survivors include his sisters, Dolores A. (the late Ned) Kleier, Aileen (Jerry) Sherman and Margie (the late Richard) Gregory; brothers, Joseph J. (Mary Ruth) Kunkel and Louis W. (Ann) Kunkel and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Thursday, February 6th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER. Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Timothy Church, Union. Interment will be in Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. Memorials are suggested to your choice of: Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center, 71 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or to St. Timothy Church, 10272 U.S. 42, Union, KY 41091. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -