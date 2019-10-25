|
Charles F. Miller
Springdale - WWII Army Veteran. Born in New Albany, IN on Feb. 3, 1920 to Arthur & Edith Miller. Charles went to be with the Lord on Oct. 23, 2019, 103 days short of his 100th birthday. Preceded in death by his wife of 64yrs, Philomena (nee Mastronardi) Miller; and sister, Jane Pinnell. Survived by sister, Norma Stillman Betts; and numerous nieces & nephews. He graduated high school in 1938 and attended Indiana University. He was a professional drummer, an artist, storyteller, writer of short stories; and enjoyed travelling with his wife. He was a member of the Greenhills Community Church, Presbyterian; American Legion Post 530; Board of Directors of the Greenhills Credit Union; and the Maple Knoll Auxiliary. He volunteered at the Clovernook Center for the Blind; Mercy South Hospital; Cincinnati International Visitors Bureau; and active with the Big/Little Brother Program. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Tues., October 29, 2019 from 11am until funeral service at 12noon. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Greenhills Community Church, Presbyterian or to Maple Knoll Village. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019