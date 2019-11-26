Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
KY Veterans Cemetery North
Williamstown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Piner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Franklin Piner

Add a Memory
Charles Franklin Piner Obituary
Charles Franklin Piner

Verona - Charles Franklin Piner, 71, of Verona, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at the V.A. Medical Center, Cincinnati. He served in the US Army during Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marian Piner; twin sister, Charlotte Sullivan; brother, Jim (Barb) Piner; 6 nieces and several great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1 from 1-4 PM with a prayer service following at 4 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial with military honors will be Monday, December 2 at 12 PM at KY Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made, in Charles' name, to V.A. Medical Center, Voluntary Services, 3200 Vine St. Cincinnati, OH 45220. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -