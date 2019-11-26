|
Charles Franklin Piner
Verona - Charles Franklin Piner, 71, of Verona, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at the V.A. Medical Center, Cincinnati. He served in the US Army during Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marian Piner; twin sister, Charlotte Sullivan; brother, Jim (Barb) Piner; 6 nieces and several great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1 from 1-4 PM with a prayer service following at 4 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial with military honors will be Monday, December 2 at 12 PM at KY Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made, in Charles' name, to V.A. Medical Center, Voluntary Services, 3200 Vine St. Cincinnati, OH 45220. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019