Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
2014 Springdale Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
2014 Springdale Rd.
View Map
Colerain Twp. - Charles G. Deno, beloved husband for 62 years to the late Dorothy J. (nee O'Grady) Deno. Devoted father of Chuck Deno, Joe (Pam) Deno, Jim Deno, Joan Deno, Patty (Steve) Hewald and Tracey (Lorenzo) Chaparro. Loving grandfather of Craig (Laura) Deno, Joshua Deno, Ruth, Charlie and Rose Hewald and Tristan Chaparro. Great grandfather of Ryker, Sloane and Charlotte Deno. Charles passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 94. Visitation at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Rd. on Tuesday (Oct 22) from 10am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Memorials may be made to Amvets. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
