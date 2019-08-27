Services
Charles Gilbert McCarty Obituary
Charles Gilbert McCarty

Independence - 91 of Independence, KY passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Charles was a WWII Army Veteran and a 30-year member of Community Family Church. He worked for Cavalier Audio Visual and was the owner and operator of his own TV Shop. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Mrs. Lula Mae McCarty. Charles is also survived by his children Judy, Doris and Chuck; step children Harold, Rick and Steve; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Iola; daughter Sandy; siblings Paul Rosie and Lois. A Visitation will be held at Community Family Church on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
