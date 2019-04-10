|
Charles Goforth
Alexandria - Charles Goforth, 94, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Seasons at Alexandria. Mr. Goforth was a Lithographer with Vivi Color and a member of the Printers Union, Local 508. He was a member of the V.F.W. in Dayton, KY. He was a former president and member of the St. Thomas Boosters and a member of Boy Scouts, Troop 70 at St. Thomas. Charles was also involved in various other activities at St. Thomas Parish. He is a WWII Army Veteran having served one and a half years in Europe. Charles was born October 23, 1924 in Ridgway, IL to the late Wiley and Bertha (nee: Rister) Goforth. He was preceded in death by Wife, M. Virginia (nee: Magness) Goforth on July 20, 1987. Charles is survived by his Daughters, Marcia (Steve) Fanthorp, Janet (Steve) Hauser, Carolyn (Doug, Deceased) Leicht, Sons, John (Lois) Goforth, Jerry Goforth, Alan (Robin) Goforth, Eight Grandchildren and Four Great Grandchildren. Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, with Rev. Msgr. John R. Schulte, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Seasons at Alexandria, Activities Department, 7341 East Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001 or St. Thomas Church, 26 East Villa Place, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019