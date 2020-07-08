1/1
Dr. Charles Heaton
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Charles Heaton

- - Dr. Charles L. Heaton was born on May 8, 1935, in Bryan, Texas, and died on June 29, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. His parents, Homer Lloyd Heaton and Bessie Blanton Heaton, both preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen B. Heaton, of Bryan, Texas. At the time of his death, Dr. Heaton was a professor emeritus of dermatology of the University of Cincinnati (UC), where he excelled since 1978. Dr. Heaton worked as a member of the department of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and as a senior attending physician and chief of dermatology at Philadelphia General Hospital in the mid-1970s. Between 1965 and 1967, Dr. Heaton was in the U.S. Public Health Service where he attained the rank of a lieutenant commander. After acquiring a Bachelor of Science at Texas A&M University in 1957, Dr. Heaton earned a Doctor of Medicine at Baylor University College of Medicine in 1961; completed an internship at Jefferson David Hospital in Houston; a residency at Baylor University College of Medicine in dermatology; and received an honorary Master of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1973. He was a diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology; an elected fellow of the American College of Physicians; an honorary life member of the American Academy of Dermatology; a member of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia; a member of the American Medical Association; the Society of Investigative Dermatology; the American Venereal Disease Association; the American Dermatological Association; and the Cincinnati Dermatological Society. Dr. Heaton authored more than 35 articles in scientific journals and 12 chapters of various books. He also authored "Audiovisual Course in Venereal Disease" in 1972, and co-authored "Manual of Dermatology" in 1980 with D.M. Pillsbury. Dr. Heaton was selected as Leading Dermatologist in the National Publications of Leading Professionals 2020 for his lifetime of dedication to his profession. Private Services. Contributions in memory of Dr. Heaton can be made to the "Charles L. Heaton Charitable Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, 720 E. Pete Rose Way, Suite 120, Cincinnati, OH 45202". Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved