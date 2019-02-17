Services
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 452412555
(513) 948-1113
Charles Helton
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Sharonville - Charles Helton Jr., beloved husband of 42 years to Wanda Kay Helton (née Arnett). Loving father of Beth Helton, Melissa (Tim) Cole, and Kim (Doug) Daniels and the late Charles "Butch" Helton. Cherished grandfather of Chad, Elizabeth, Max, Julie, and Peyton. Great-grandfather of Charlie and Cheyanne. Charles passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at age 81. He will be dearly missed. Visitation Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 2:00PM - 5:45PM at Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home, 10980 Reading Rd. Sharonville, OH 45241. Funeral Service to follow at 6:00PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.schmidtdhonaukucnerfunerals.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
