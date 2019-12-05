Resources
West Chester - WWII Navy Veteran - Charles I. Henry, Jr., born May 28, 1925, passed away December 4, 2019. The family of Charles will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - West Chester (8791 Cinci-Dayton Rd., Mason, OH 45069) on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service beginning at 11:00 AM. Services in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
