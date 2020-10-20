1/1
Charles Hetzel
Charles Hetzel

Ludlow - Charles Ray Hetzel, 90, of Ludlow, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. He was a retired Electrical Inspector for the State of Kentucky. Charlie was a member of Ludlow Baptist Church. After retirement he enjoyed woodworking and making furniture for his family. He was a huge fan of drag racing and owned his own race car that his family would race. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Hetzel (2019); brothers Frederick and Eugene Murrer; sister, Marian Murrer. Survivors include his sons, Charles (Beverly) Hetzel of Ludlow, Lloyd (Amanda) Hetzel of Morningview; daughters, June Korte of Burlington, Lora (late Wendell) Barger of Dry Ridge; brother Vernon Murrer; sisters, Sandy Dalton, Dorothy Button and June Brenner; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Visitation is on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the hour of Service at 1:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
