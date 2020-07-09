1/1
Charles Horn
Hebron - Charles "Charlie" Horn, 88, of Hebron passed away Wednesday evening at his home. Charlie was a graduate of Covington Holmes High School; he served in the U.S. Army and during the Korean War; a longstanding member of Bullittsville Christian Church, member of the Hebron Lions Club, a Master Mason and member of Hebron Lodge # 757 and a longtime member of Florence Star Chapter O.E.S. # 559. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean Siekman Horn in 1990; daughter, Tonia Renee Gaffey in 2017; his parents, Pleasant and Grace Webb Horn and his siblings. Survivors include his longtime companion, Betty Johnson; nephew and caregiver, Keith Feldhaus, a host of nieces and nephews and a sister in law, Vera Horn. Visitation Tuesday July 14th 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon at the Bullittsville Christian Church, Burlington. Funeral services to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Masonic Rites to be offered at 11:45 am. Interment with military honors will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of St. Elizabeth, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
