Charles "Chick" Hyde, Jr.
Cincinnati - Cincinnati - Charles "Chick" Hyde, Jr. 95 of Cincinnati passed away 2/29/2020 at the Kenwood by Senior Star after battling Alzheimer's for several years.
Beloved husband of Sally, (nee Babis). Loving father of Stephanie Owens (Jack) Putnam, Chip (Julie) Hyde, and Becky Hyde (Bob) Nordloh. Stepfather of Joe (Beverly) Babis, Cathy Babis, Bill (Lee) Babis, John (Kathy) Babis, Tom Babis, Diane (Mark) Fricker, and Tim (Nicole) Babis. Cherished grandfather of 25 and great-grandfather of 17. Chick and Jackie, who preceded him in death, raised their family in Finneytown while he worked at GE. He retired to Lawrenceburg IN and moved back to Cincinnati to the Kenwood by Senior Star. In retirement he enjoyed running HO scale trains and traveling. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 7 from 9 am until the time of service at 11 am, in the Chapel at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's (644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203) or the (4360 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242). www.AMGardens.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020