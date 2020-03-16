|
Charles J. Hammons
Ludlow - Charles J. "Charlie" Hammons, 85, of Ludlow passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Born a son of the late Dewey and Leona (Fightmaster) Hammons. Charlie was a retired Signal Maintainer for CSX and in his retirement he worked for the Newport Independent School District. A 50 + year member of Colonel Clay Masonic Lodge F & AM # 159 of Covington. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and he was a longtime member and Deacon of First Baptist Church, Ludlow and then a member of the First Baptist Church, Covington. He was preceded in death by son, Kelly Hammons in 1979; daughter, Luanne Hammons in 2016; sisters, Helen Troxel and Nancy Rivers and brothers, Bud, Leo, Bill and Edwin Hammons. Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Barbara (Crady) Hammons; grandsons, Conley and Damon Hammons; sister, Martha (Clifford) Daly; brothers, Harold (Faye) Hammons and Harry E. (Loretta) Hammons and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation 6:00 pm to 6:45 pm Thursday, March 19th at First Baptist Church, 400 Linden Street, Ludlow. Masonic Rites Service beginning at 6:45 pm and a Memorial Service to immediately follow at 7:00 pm. Memorials are suggested to Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home to assist the family with his final expenses. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
