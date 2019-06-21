|
Charles J. Johnson
- - beloved husband of Colleen (Nee: Nash) Johnson. Loving father of Carol Johnson-Dreyer, Curt and Craig (Donna) Johnson. Dear brother of the late Daniel Johnson and Elaine Bayer. Devoted grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of 19 and great-great-grandfather of 4. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on June 18, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Visitation will be Wed. June 26th from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, 45233. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Assn., 8050 Hosbrook Road, Suite 314, 45236. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 21, 2019