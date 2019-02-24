|
Charles J. Mischell
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth J. Mischell (nee Kniss) for 69 years. Devoted father of Richard (Cindy) Mischell and Amy (Ervin) Rivera. Cherished grandfather of Michael (Kimberly) Krawson, Amanda (Michael) Pannell, Scott (Melissa) Gee, and Jonathan Rivera; a great-grandfather of Mary Hope, Arielle, Wade, Emily and Kaitlyn. Charlie passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 93. Visitation will be held from 11AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or PAWS of Dearborn County. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019