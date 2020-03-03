Services
St. Joseph Parish
4011 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY 41076
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
4011 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY
Charles "Charlie" Jaber

Charles "Charlie" Jaber Obituary
Charles "Charlie" Jaber

Highland Heights - Charles "Charlie" Jaber, 92, of Highland Heights, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Charlie was a friend to all and loved by many. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita (nee Grove) Jaber and his parents, Joseph and Lucille (nee Mosey) Jaber. Charlie is survived by his devoted daughters, Charlene (late George) Miller, Linda (Bob) Hines, Cindy (Jim) Ziegler and Pat (Greg) Wilke, his loving 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday (March 7) at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky. Private family burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
