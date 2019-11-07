Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Streicher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles James Streicher

Add a Memory
Charles James Streicher Obituary
Charles James Streicher

Beloved husband for 54 years of the late Mary Arleen (nee Sweeney) Streicher. Loving father of Jill (Mark) Zoller, Mark (Karen) Streicher, Christy (Tom) Kiphart, Scott (Jean) Streicher, and Jan (Doug) Scott. Dear uncle of Sue (Dennis) May and Linda (Robert) Freeman. Cherished grandpa of 13 and great grandpa of 8. Charles was a truly good man and will be missed by many. Passed away on Nov 5th at the age of 96. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Thursday, Nov 14th at 10:30am at St. Bernard Church, 7130 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247. Burial of ashes to follow at the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Christian Village at Mt. Healthy, 8097 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231.

www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -