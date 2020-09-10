1/1
Charles "Chuck" Jenkins
1977 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Jenkins

Florence - Charles "Chuck" Jenkins, age 42 of Florence, passed away unexpectedly, September 7, 2020. Charles was born October 3, 1977 in Columbus, Ohio to Charles and Debra Jenkins. He worked in the automotive industry for 22 years and was currently employed at Kerry Toyota as the General Sales Manager. Chuck was a member of Buckeye Nation and an AVID Buckeye fan. He loved to cook and was a bourbon connoisseur. Most importantly was his family. He was an amazing father of three and a deeply devoted and loving husband. Chuck is survived by his wife of 19 years: Aisha Jenkins (Knight), children: A'Mia, Kobi, and Troy, father: Charles Jenkins, brother: William (Robin) Jenkins, father and mother-in-law: John (Lueticher) Phillips, sister-in-laws: Jacquelynn Phillips and Marcella (Octavious) Shelton, brother-in-law: Zell Bradley, godson: Christopher McDowell, niece: Ava, nephews: Scottie, Kaysen, and Kyrie, and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother: Debra Jenkins, grandparents: Willie Mae and Howard Jenkins, aunt: Jacqueline McDowell, and cousin: Mark Jenkins. Visitation will be held from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on September 12, 2020 at Linnemann Funeral Home, Erlanger. A private family service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed for the public at 2:00 p.m. at https://youtu.be/Mtr3zbpCMpo. Donations can be made in his name to Life Center. Due to COVID-19, face masks are requested for services and social distancing to be maintained. Online condolences can be made at www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
SEP
12
Service
https://youtu.be/Mtr3zbpCMpo
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
