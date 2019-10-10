|
Charles Jump
Florence - Charles "Bud" Jump, 87, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home following a fall and recent failing health, surrounded by his loving kids. Bud was a member of Florence Christian Church. He served in the US Marines and was an engineer on the CSX railroad. Bud spent his time fishing, reading and watching Civil War History, following the UK Wildcats and keeping up with his kids, grandkids and great-granddaughter. Bud was preceded in death by his parents Nannie and Winford Jump and beloved wife Betty Scalf Jump. He is survived by his children Charlsey Smith and Brian (Susan) Jump; his grandchildren Michael & Courtney Smith and Brittany & Brandon Jump; and great-granddaughter Charlotte Chakanyuka. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Florence Christian Church with services to immediately follow at 11 AM. Bud will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife Betty Scalf Jump at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators at 2312 Alexandria Dr, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019