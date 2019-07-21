Services
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
St. Rose Church
2501 Riverside Dr
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Raabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles K. Raabe


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles K. Raabe Obituary
Charles K. Raabe

Highland Heights, KY. - Charles K. Raabe, 96 of Highland Heights, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Hospice of Cincinnati East. A Memorial mass will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 12:10 p.m. at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45202 FOP and Military honors will follow mass. A Celebration of Life will follow at Highland Meadows Club House, 5 Highland Meadows Drive, Highland Heights, KY. To view a full obituary or to leave online condolences please visit www.faresjradel.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.