|
|
Charles K. Raabe
Highland Heights, KY. - Charles K. Raabe, 96 of Highland Heights, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Hospice of Cincinnati East. A Memorial mass will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 12:10 p.m. at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45202 FOP and Military honors will follow mass. A Celebration of Life will follow at Highland Meadows Club House, 5 Highland Meadows Drive, Highland Heights, KY. To view a full obituary or to leave online condolences please visit www.faresjradel.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019