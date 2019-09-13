|
|
Charles L. Caton
Symmes Township - Charles L. Caton passed away September 10, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Adrienne, his children Laura (Dale) Horne, Paula (Joe) Beinke, and Scott. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind 3 brothers, and 1 sister. Visitation, 9 AM and Funeral Mass, 10 AM, on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences may be expressed at:
GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019