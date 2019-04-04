Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Charles Johnson
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church (Deer Park).
Charles L. "Charlie" Johnson

Charles L. "Charlie" Johnson Obituary
Charles L. "Charlie" Johnson

Cincinnati - Charles L. "Charlie" Johnson, beloved husband of Carol Johnson (nee Henderson) of 60 years. Loving father of Charles H. (Ging and family) Johnson, Michael (Gina) Johnson, Jane (Don) Herrmann, Janice (Greg) Witt, and Deborah Johnson Schlie. Cherished grandfather of Jessica (Lemond Horton) and Katie Johnson, Chris Harig, Maria (Alex) Maloney, Brandon, Monica, and (the late) Megan Herrmann, Tony, Cara, and Ryan Witt, and Ben and Jean Schlie. Treasured great-grandfather of Mickell Horton, Breanna Sanders, Christopher, Gavin, Caidon, and Kylie Harig, Cillian Maloney, and the late Yemari Horton. Loved brother of Jack (Linda) Johnson and Janet (John) Groody and dear brother-in-law of Pat Palmisano and the late Bob Henderson. Passed away, Monday, April 1st, 2019. Age 82. Visitation Friday, April 5th from 6-8PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, April 6th at 10AM at St. John's Church (Deer Park). Memorial contributions requested to . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019
