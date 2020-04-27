Services
Dr. Charles L. Mendenhall


1931 - 2020
Dr. Charles L. Mendenhall Obituary
Dr. Charles L. Mendenhall

Omaha - Mendenhall, Charles L., M.D. August 20, 1931 - April 23, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Alice Carolyn Mendenhall. Survived by children: Constance A. Hinman, Debra L. Anton, Steven G. Mendenhall (Carol) and Susan M. Mendenhall; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Shirley Elaine Mendenhall. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, April 26th, from 2pm to 4pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by Family VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. Family MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, April 27th, 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Mother of God Cemetery in Covington, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the V.A. Medical Center. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage and to view a video of the Mass, visit our website and click on the service link in the obituary of Charles any time after 2pm. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
