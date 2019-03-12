Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Demossville - Charles Henry Lawson 79 of Demossville, KY passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.He was born in Covington, KY on December 9, 1939, son of the late William and Goldie Moore Lawson. Charles was a veteran of the United States Navy. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Gayle Yvonne Lawson. Charles is survived by his wife Ruby Harrell Lawson, sons Bryant Lawson, Mike Lawson, Allen Lawson, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9-11:30am at the Peoples Funeral Home- Butler, KY. Funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30am also at the funeral home under full military honors. Charles's final resting place will be at Veteran's Cemetery in Williamstown, KY. Online Condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019
