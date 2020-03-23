|
Charles Louis Behlow
Indianapolis - Charles Louis Behlow, 62, originally of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Monday, March 16th in Indianapolis, IN.
Charles was a professional photographer who created and captured lasting memories for those he served and loved. His artistry will live on in the memorable work he left behind. He was an avid fisherman and truly enjoyed his time on the shores of many lakes and rivers. Charles was a calming presence to those he touched, and his ability to offer advice to his many friends and family members will always be cherished.
From his daughter, Robin: "Dad passed on Monday, March 16th. He had decided that his time had come, and he departed by his own hand. I know that he loved me dearly, and I will always take comfort in that - he was so proud to call me his daughter. I don't know if he ever knew, but he saved me once - I wish I could have done the same for him. I hope that someone will think of him and let his light and love guide them the way that he has guided me."
Charles is preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Behlow (nee: Mullinix).
Charles is survived by his former spouse of 20 years, Lisa B. Bisbee (nee Burger), his loving daughter, Robin B. Cook, his sisters, Delores Kane and Lynda Barba, and his father, Bruce Behlow.
No services will be held at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life for his family and friends at a later and to-be-determined date. In lieu of flowers or donations, his daughter asks that you please take a moment to raise a glass and toast the life of a wonderful friend, a loving father, and a beautiful soul, and send out your love and light to Charlie, just as he did for so many.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020