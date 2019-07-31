Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Harrison - Charles M. "Charlie" Coffaro, 88, July 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn L. Fury Coffaro, devoted father of Ted Coffaro (Dee), Karen Osborne (Jeff) & the late Craig Coffaro, loving grandfather of Kristen Kelly, Tony Coffaro (Brittany), Karly & Courtney Osborne & gr. grandfather of Gibson Kelly, Quinn & Nora Coffaro, beloved son of the late Antonia (nee Terrana) & Joseph Coffaro & dear brother of the late Anne Angilella, Paschal "Pat" & Joseph Coffaro. Mr. Coffaro was born in Sicily, Italy, served in the US Navy during Korean War & had 36 yrs. service as an electrician with P&G. Visitation Thurs., Aug. 1, 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. Memorials, if so desired, to Cinti. Library Fdn., c/o Melissa Hendon Deters, 800 Vine St., Cinti. 45202 (for Harrison, OH branch) https://foundation.cincinnatilibrary.org/donate

www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 31, 2019
