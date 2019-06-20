|
|
Charles M. Crase
Cincinnati - Loving uncle of Scott Mays, Mark Mays, Tina Clifton, Sheila Payne and the late Joey Ward. Dear brother of his late sisters, Donna J. Mays and Erma D. Ward. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Crase and Eunice Crase (nee Lykins). Departed on June 18, 2019 at the age of 74. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21st from 11 am until time of Funeral Service at 12 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 20, 2019