|
|
Charles Mitchell
Latonia - Rev. Charles Harrison Mitchell, Jr., affectionately known as "Charlie" or "June," entered into eternal life in Jesus Christ, at 4:54am, Friday, October 18th, 2019, at age 92, while peacefully resting at Rosedale Green in Latonia, Kentucky. Charles was born on Armistice Day, November 11, 1926, in Ashland, Ky, to Charles H. Mitchell and Lena Sparks Mitchell. As a young Boy Scout, he assisted in Catlettsburg boat rescue during the Great Flood of 1937, even transporting people in and out of an important telephone office using second floor windows for access. He also recalled changing the marquee of the Alfon Theatre for "Gone With the Wind" and continued his work there as an usher and concessions clerk until 1945. That same year he graduated from Ashland High School where he was known as "The Jitterbug King." He honorably served in the Army Air Force at Camp Atterbury, Sheppard Field, and Keesler Field in the wake of World War II. Returning from service, he worked for G.C. Murphy's in Ashland. While working inventory in the stock room, he heard the still small voice of God calling him to reach the lost for Christ. On August 10, 1949, he was licensed to preach by Pastor L. H. Tipton at Unity Baptist Church, Ashland. That fall, Charles traveled to Walnut Ridge, AR, to attend Southern Baptist College (now Williams Baptist University). There he met the love of his life, Gwendell Imogene Mae Vick, whom he married on February 1, 1950 in Walnut Ridge. They relocated to Kentucky where he attended Morehead State College then Georgetown College, earning his B.A. Degree. In 1955, he was ordained at Crestwood Baptist Church and began a Baptist mission in Buckner, Ky. He was then called to Washington Court House, OH, where he founded a Baptist mission which became Immanuel Baptist Church. While there, he taught school at Madison Mills and preached on the streets of Wilmington. His Sunday sermons were broadcast on local radio. He also founded a mission in Morrow, Oh. In 1957, he earned his Bachelor of Divinity at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville. He was called to Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Ky, Mountain Pass in Roanoke, VA, then to First Baptist in Cannonsburg, Ky. Charles also taught at Ironville schools. In 1969, his family relocated to Northern Kentucky, where he pastored Amity Baptist Church in Independence before earning his Masters of Divinity from Southern Seminary in 1973. He served at First Baptist Church of Silver Grove, then West Covington Baptist Church. In the 1980s and 90s, he was interim and supply pastor for several churches including Fairlane Baptist, Germantown Baptist, and Mt. Calvary Baptist in Harrison, Ohio. In the 1990s and 2000's, he was Minister of Pastoral Care for First Baptist Church Cold Spring and Christ Baptist Church where he retired in 2010. Charles held several leadership roles for the Northern KY Baptist Association and the Northern Kentucky Baptist Minister's Conference, where he was President, Vice President, and Secretary. He served as chaplain to local hospitals and nursing facilities. Charles also worked as an award-winning salesman of men's suits for JC Penney in Newport and Alexandria, and for Poley's Big & Tall in Cincinnati. In his work as minister and salesman, his approach was the same: he simply made his presence known and his ability to put others at ease drew them to him. In 2000, Charles and Gwendell celebrated their 50th anniversary with a trip to the Holy Land. In 2013, he joined other veterans on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC. He had his mother's great sense of humor even up to the very end. He was an accomplished poet and artist, having created a number of drawings and paintings. He was adept at bowling, roller skating and enjoyed golfing and fishing. For 70 years, Charles followed God's call heard in a stock room, dedicating his life to making disciples of Christ and serving His people, leading them to grow spiritually through messages from His Word, and encouraging others to use their spiritual gifts to help the Body of Christ grow abundantly in Him. He performed countless baptisms, marriages, and funerals. As a humble man, he never took credit, but always directed glory to the Lord. His preaching style was influenced by Billy Graham being part of America's greatest generation of preachers. Charles deeply loved his wife Gwendell to whom he often sang, "Moonlight Becomes You." Her care and well-being was his highest priority up to the very end. He loved and was loved by his children and grandchildren. He loved the staff and his friends of Rosedale's Household 3, who gave him a "heroes welcome" on his return from a recent hospital stay. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers "Brother," William Lawrence Mitchell, Glen Mitchell, and sisters, Zelma Hetrick and Patricia Kern; grandchild Judah Andreas Weigold and 2 nephews. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gwendell; sons Michael (Cynthia), Mark (Yolanda), and Timothy Mitchell, and daughter, Rebecca (Daniel) Weigold; grandchildren Michaela, Matthew (Samantha), and Chloe Mitchell, Christian Sullivan, and Henry Weigold; 8 nieces and 3 nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 11am til time of service at 1pm at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church in Latonia, Ky. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, Ky. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Rosedale Green (In Memory of Charles Mitchell), 4250 Glenn Ave, Covington, KY 41015. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019