|
|
Charles Mohr
Cheviot - Charles D. Mohr, beloved father of Melissa Mohr, loving grandfather of Ashley and Dayna Duckworth, devoted great grandfather of Amarianna, Carmelo and Armani "Bo", dear brother of Nancy Mohr and the late Dorothy Mohr. Died, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 age 79. Visitation at Rebold Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, Cheviot, Monday 5 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 10:30 AM, St Martin of Tours Church. Burial, with Military Honors in New St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Martin of Tours Church. 3720 St. Martins Pl, Cheviot, (45211). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020