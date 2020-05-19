Charles O'Brien
Charles O'Brien

Walton - Charles O'Brien, 78, of Walton, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. He owned a equipment consulting company then after retirement he drove for Executive Transportation at the airport. Charles was a member of All Saints Church in Walton and the Catholic Order of Foresters. He was an avid golfer who played with a great group of guys at Lassing Pointe for over 20 years. He played his last round of golf just a week before he died. He was a very active and loving family man; a great husband, dad and grandpa. Survivors include his loving wife, Victoria O'Brien; sons, Sean (Erika) O'Brien of Winchester, KY, Matthew O'Brien of Cincinnati, Aaron (Ashly) Smith of Walton, Shannon (Stephanie) Smith of Walton; brothers, John and Kevin O'Brien; sisters, Betty Ann Brabender and Mary Katherine Schloemer; grandchildren, Tyson, Ian, Christian, Peyton, Jackson and Megan Smith, Ella and Hagan O'Brien. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally Stenken. Visitation in on Thursday, May 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM until the hour of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 PM all at All Saints Church, 62 Needmore St, Walton, KY 41094. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to American Stroke Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
