Charles O'BrienWalton - Charles O'Brien, 78, of Walton, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. He owned a equipment consulting company then after retirement he drove for Executive Transportation at the airport. Charles was a member of All Saints Church in Walton and the Catholic Order of Foresters. He was an avid golfer who played with a great group of guys at Lassing Pointe for over 20 years. He played his last round of golf just a week before he died. He was a very active and loving family man; a great husband, dad and grandpa. Survivors include his loving wife, Victoria O'Brien; sons, Sean (Erika) O'Brien of Winchester, KY, Matthew O'Brien of Cincinnati, Aaron (Ashly) Smith of Walton, Shannon (Stephanie) Smith of Walton; brothers, John and Kevin O'Brien; sisters, Betty Ann Brabender and Mary Katherine Schloemer; grandchildren, Tyson, Ian, Christian, Peyton, Jackson and Megan Smith, Ella and Hagan O'Brien. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally Stenken. Visitation in on Thursday, May 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM until the hour of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 PM all at All Saints Church, 62 Needmore St, Walton, KY 41094. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to American Stroke Association , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com