Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Ruth L. Snively (nee Luebbering). Dear father of Daniel (Cassandra) Snively, Donald (Theresa) Snively, Donna (Ray) Frank and Debby (Mike) Patton. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren and preceded in death by a granddaughter Maggie. Brother of Mildred Clark and preceded in death by 6 sisters and 2 brothers. Charles passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the age of 92. Services have been held. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
