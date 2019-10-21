|
|
Charles P. Clark
Cincinnati - Charles P. Clark, 84, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Charles was born in 1935 to Charles Clark, Sr. and Kathie Clark in Cincinnati, Ohio. Charles served in the Army for a period of four years and worked at both the United States Post Office for 30 years and as a Safety Crossing Guard for the Cincinnati Public Schools. Charles was a dedicated member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was a friendly and cheerful person who had numerous friends throughout his life. Charles leaves behind his cousin, Dorothy Davis and her children, Michael and Karen Davis. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 544 Rockdale Avenue, Cincinnati, 45229 with the burial at the Walnut Hills Cemetery to follow. Memorial contributions are to the made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019