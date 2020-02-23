Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
3172 South Road
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joseph New Cemetery
4500 Foley Road
Cincinnati, OH
Charles P. Coffaro Obituary
Charles P. Coffaro

Green Township - Beloved husband of Marilyn F. Coffaro (Nee Fischesser) for 67 years. Loving father of Michael Coffaro, Ron (Linda) Coffaro, Roger (Patti) Coffaro, Mary Jane (Kevin) Jansen, John (Joanne) Coffaro and Lori (Mark) Thompson. Devoted grandfather of Gabe, Dominic, Mary, Ariel, Aislynne, Michele, Dylen, Christopher, Maria, Charlie, Tony, Gina, Melissa, Alex, Abbey, Evie, Ben, Lauren, Sam, Zach, Nick, Mackenzie, Gage and great grandfather of 22. Dear brother of Ann (Tom) Sherwood and the late Pat (Jean), Pete (Betty) Coffaro. Also survived his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in his home, on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 90 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on WEDNESDAY from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on THURSDAY at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Elder High School Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205 or to the Gleason Foundation for ALS, PO Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
