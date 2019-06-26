|
Charles (Bud) Paul Wilson
Bellevue - Charles (Bud) Paul Wilson, 88 of Bellevue, Kentucky peacefully passed away on June 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Charles was born December 29, 1930 in Cincinnati, OH to Anna (nee Angelo) and William Wilson.
Bud was a retired Iron Worker, Local 44, and a long-time small business owner. He found enjoyment serving the community as a Constable, and Justice of the Peace. He was an active member in the Campbell County Democratic Men's Club. He also served many years as an umpire and referee for local sports. His hobbies included outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed baking his famous coffee cake and cooking homemade Italian sauce. He enjoyed world traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister.
Charles is survived by his wife Kathleen (Cookie) Wilson (nee Stevins), Sons, Terry (Diana) and Nick Wilson, and Daughters, Denise (Tony, deceased), Tracy (Tim) and Heather (Jason). He is also survived by 12 Grandchildren, and 6 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart/Divine Mercy, 318 Division Street, Bellevue, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in New Saint Joseph Cemetery, Pedretti and Foley, Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Joseph Orphanage, 5400 Edalbert Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45239. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. A reception to celebrate the life of Charles (Bud) will be held at Charity Hall, Bellevue, KY following the service. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019