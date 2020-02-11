|
Charles Philip "Chic" Jones
Covington - passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY after a courageous battle with liver cancer on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on March 2, 1953; the son of the late Donald and Nina Jones. Charles was a proud veteran of the United States Army and worked as a self employed residential painter. He had a lust for life with many interests from attending concerts, dancing, museums, cooking and traveling. Charles was friend of "Bill W". He was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals. Charles was an avid animal lover. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his family and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Jones. Surviving to carry on his memory include his wife of 21 years, Barb Jones (nee Hills); children, Jeremiah (Waleska) Jones and Christopher "Kapono" (Crystal) Bush; siblings, Vicki, Ricky, James, Joyce and Donald; 9 grandchildren; nephews, Chris and D.J.; numerous other favorite nephews and nieces; his dog, Joey; special friends, Don & Darlene Fricke; as well other relatives and friends. A visitation for Charles will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Charles will then be laid to rest the following day, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Green River Valley Church Cemetery, 587 Green River Valley Road, Liberty, KY 42539. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Charles' name may be made to the Kenton County Animal Shelter, 1020 Mary Laidley Road, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. For direction or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020