Union - Charles Henry Porter, 83, of Union, KY passed away on June 10, 2020. He was born in Charleston, WV, served in the US Army, and was a retired Civil Engineer. Charles was a member of St. Timothy Church, in Union, KY and is survived by his wife Josephine of 55 years. Preceding him in death are his parents Charles and Margaret, sister Ruth Jean, and niece Diana. Services will be held privately. Burial will be at Montgomery Memorial Park, in London, WV.









