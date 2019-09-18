|
Charles R. "Charlie" Ludlow
Union Twp. - Charles R. "Charlie" Ludlow, age 91, formerly of Union Twp., died September 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn Ludlow (nee Dorna), devoted father of Vicki Ludlow, Perry (Martha) Ludlow, Cathy (Don) Maccarone, and David (Adrienne) Ludlow, loving grandfather of Matt and Craig Ludlow, Cassandra Ahmad, Luke Roach, Samantha Schofield, Tony, Alex, and Arrick Maccarone, and Ben Ludlow and Shannon Cruz. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Funeral service will be held at The Stanley Wilfert Memorial Chapel at Mt. Moriah (Directly across from Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church) on Friday, September 20th at 2 pm. Friends may visit at the chapel on Friday from 1 to 2 pm. If desired, memorials may be directed to Pathways, 2655 W. National Rd., Springfield, OH. 45504. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019