Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's Chapel at Old St. Joseph Cemetery
Cincinnati - Charles R. Stevens, 92, beloved husband of Mary Stevens. Loving father of Teri (Bob) Ambrosius, Carol (Paul) Gundrum, Alice Perkins, Sally Stevens, and Patty (Andy) Schrepfer; grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 19. Brother of the late William Stevens and Mary Garrett. Passed away on May 12, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. WWII veteran. Memorial service June 28, 1:00 PM, St. John's Chapel at Old St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials if desired to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 27, 2019
