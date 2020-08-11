Charles (Chuck) Roy McMannon
Edgewood, KY - Charles (Chuck) Roy McMannon, 94, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy "Ruth" (Wolf) McMannon, his parents, Margaret (Zimmerman) and Charles "Roy" McMannon and brothers, Richard and Robert McMannon. He is survived by his children, Michael (Melissa) McMannon, Thomas McMannon, Gary McMannon, Angela (Thomas) Jacob and Peggy Hennard; grandchildren, Ryan (Alicia) Jacob, Matt (Megan) Jacob and Erik Jacob and two great granddaughters.
Chuck served in the United States Navy and was stationed in San Diego. He then graduated from Villa Madonna College (now Thomas More University) along with his two brothers. Most of his career was spent at Western and Southern Life Insurance Co. where he retired as an Investment Property Manager. He was an active member of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY for many years and served on their Parish Council Finance Committee. Chuck was also a member of the City of Highland Heights Planning and Zoning Commission. He was an avid supporter of the Newport Catholic HS and University of Notre Dame Track and Field Teams. In addition to spending time with family and friends, he enjoyed watching sports and fishing.
A private memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Joseph Parish G.R.O.W. Fund, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076; St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 or American Stroke Association
.